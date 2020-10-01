Tired of feeling judged for who you are?
Like being asked to engage your mind?
Looking for spirituality and connectedness?
Us, too.
We seek to find and spread compassion and empathy to everyone.
We aren’t afraid of tough questions, or doubts, or differing opinions.
We embrace people of all colors, identities, beliefs, and political views.
We believe that Black Lives Matter.
We believe all are welcome at God’s table.
We are First Baptist Church of Lafayette.
Worship Services
Sundays at 9:30 a.m., In-Person and Streamed Live
First Baptist Church
411 N 7th St, Lafayette, IN
765.742.5223