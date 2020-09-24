The message is colorfully displayed in the church windows - Inspire, Encourage, Equip, and Invite – leaving no doubt that Our Saviour Lutheran Church is a welcoming space for students. People of faith, people of doubt. People of any origin, race, ability, sexual orientation, or gender expression. People who seek a compassionate community. These are the values that the faith community of Our Saviour Lutheran Church espouses, ensuring that all who enter its doors (or Zoom spaces!) feel comfortable, safe, and like they have found their faith home.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church offers a place to serve, learn, and grow, even while in-person worship is not possible. Worshipers are gathering virtually at this time on Sundays at 10 a.m., via Facebook live or Zoom. To learn more, visit www.osluth.org.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church (ELCA)
300 W. Fowler Ave., West Lafayette
(One block east of Bailey Music Hall)
Phone: 765-743-2931
Email: info@osluth.org
Purdue Lutheran Ministry
330 W. Fowler Ave., West Lafayette
Phone: 765-743-2398
Email: plm@plm.org