A Sunday email with the subject line “Purdue - We All Matter” that highlighted recent racial-justice initiatives within the University and Purdue Alumni Association, including a seminar on combating racism and bigotry, quickly led to outrage across the student and alumni community.
"Your statement is equivalent to 'All Lives Matter,' which is a statement which only exists to diminish the importance of 'Black Lives Matter,'" read an anonymous response to the email posted on the BlackatPurdue Instagram page. "The statement that 'All Lives Matter' is utterly disrespectful and alienating to so many individuals."
Martin Sickafoose, vice president of Purdue Alumni Association marketing, said all the responses and kickback the email has received are valid. He said the email was tone-deaf and not aligned with the alumni association’s views.
In an email response released Monday, the association apologized for the distress the initial email caused Purdue's black community.
“It was literally a draft email that unfortunately went out,” he said, “and we hadn’t had a chance to proof it, otherwise it would have never gone (out).”
Sickafoose said the email contained a digest of posts the Alumni Association sent out to a group of alumni, graduate students and members of the Purdue Alumni Student Experience group.
The email was sent around 6 p.m. on Sunday, he said, and had already received a host of responses by 6:30 p.m., many of them critical of the message's implications.
BlackatPurdue, an Instagram page created this summer to amplify the voices of black students, alumni, faculty and staff at Purdue who have been victims of incidents of racism and inequality on campus, posted a screenshot of the email’s subject line and tagged the alumni association’s page.
"Do better," the post demanded.
The page is run by two students who said they wished to remain anonymous both for their safety and to preserve BlackatPurdue’s message of amplifying voices of black individuals with stories to tell about their experiences at Purdue.
One of the students, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts, said that while the subject line was still “so not okay,” they were pleased and surprised with how quickly the association issued a response.
“In the blink of an eye,” said the second student, a senior in the College of Science.
The students said they rarely see concrete change in response to posts on the Instagram page. While they thought the apology was imperfect, the association said "Black Lives Matter" and recognized that it needs to learn and improve. This, the sophomore said, exceeded what many organizations the page has addressed have been willing to offer.
“(The Alumni Association), 24 hours after (the initial email), had given a really thorough comprehensive response that is honestly better than a lot of us were expecting that they would give,” they said.
The students still took issue with the incident, though. While they appreciated the response, it never should have happened to begin with, both said.
“With it never meant to be sent,” the sophomore said, “my first response to that was, ‘Okay, but why was it written in the first place?
“And I recognize that it was a mistake to send it out, but I think it was also truly a mistake to write it, and I don’t know that that was truly recognized.”
Sickafoose said the alumni association recognizes that it has a lot of work to do, and has already committed to a list of actions to continue to listen, learn and promote diversity and inclusion on campus.
Although actions to fight racism on campus were already in the works before Sunday’s email, he said the incident highlighted the importance of the association first examining itself.
“Now it’s a learning process for us,” Sickafoose said, “to be able to go back and really not only look at internal processes, but the culture we have on campus, the culture of our alumni … and making sure that we are listening to all voices and we are a resource to all.”