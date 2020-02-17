Adhesive compositions made from plant proteins and phenolics (Jan. 30)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Gudrun Schmidt, Jonathan James Wilker
The present disclosure relates to adhesive compositions made from the reaction product of plant protein and phenolics, and method of making and using the adhesive compositions.
Novel radical polymer film with high electrical conductivity (Jan. 30)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Bryan W. Boudouris, Brett M. Savoie, Varad Agarkar, Yongho Joo, Seunghyun Sung
The present disclosure relates to a novel non-conjugated radical polymer film with high electrical conductivity, and methods of making and using the novel non-conjugated radical polymer film.
High emissivity materials and methods of manufacture (Feb. 4)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Rodney Trice, Winnie Tan
A hypersonic refractory material, including a refractory leading edge portion for a hypersonic vehicle and a high emissivity oxide coating adhered to the refractory leading edge portion.
Laser-assisted micromachining systems and methods (Feb. 4)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Yung C. Shin, Xiangyang Dong
Laser-assisted micromachining methods and systems capable of providing flexible beam positioning and low incident angles.
Novel sesquiterpenoid analogs (Feb. 6)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Mingji Dai, Dexter Cameron Davis, Alexander Adibekian, Dominic Gregor Hoch, Zhong-Yin Zhang
The present disclosure relates to novel sesquiterpenoid compounds as SHP2 and/or POLE3 inhibitors for potential treatment for cancers, and to methods of making and using the sesquiterpenoid compounds.
Systems and methods for analyzing an extracted sample using an immiscible extraction solvent (Feb. 11)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Zheng Ouyang, Jiangjiang Liu, Yue Ren, Morgan McLuckey
The invention generally relates to systems and methods for analyzing an extracted sample using an immiscible extraction solvent.
PSMA binding ligand-linker conjugates and methods for using (Feb. 11)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Philip Stewart Low, Venkatesh Chelvam, Youngsoon Kim, Sumith A. Kularatne
Described herein are prostate specific membrane antigen binding conjugates that are useful for delivering therapeutic, diagnostic and imaging agents.
Mass spectrometry probes and systems for ionizing a sample (Feb. 11)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Robert Graham Cooks, Depanjan Sarkar, Thalappil Pradeep, Rahul Narayanan
The invention generally relates to mass spectrometry probes and systems for ionizing a sample.
Enclosed desorption electrospray ionization probes and method of use thereof (Feb. 11)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Robert Graham Cooks, Zheng Ouyang, Chien-hsun Chen, Ziqing Lin, Livia Schiavinato Eberlin
The invention generally relates to enclosed desorption electrospray ionization probes, systems, and methods.
Metal-antibody tagging and plasma-based detection (Feb. 13)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Joseph Paul Robinson, Bartlomiej P. Rajwa, Valery P. Patsekin, Euiwon Bae
An apparatus and method for characterizing a target, e.g., microbial samples or biological toxins, includes labeling the target with a biomolecular recognition construct and measuring an atomic-spectra signal of the biomolecular recognition construct.
Method of modeling interactions between many particles (Feb. 13)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Tillmann C Kubis, Yuanchen Chu, Kuang-Chung Wang
A software architecture where the software architecture processes a method, wherein the method includes defining initial conditions for a set of Büttiker probes.
Cooling apparatus and method of using the same (Feb. 13)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: Dharmendra K. Mishra, Ferhan Ozadali, Fernanda San Martin-Gonzalez, Bruce M. Applegate
A rapid cooling system for processing food is disclosed which includes a heat exchanger adapted to receive a first coolant (Coolant-I) at a first temperature and eject Coolant-I at a second temperature, a cooling chamber disposed within the heat exchanger in thermal communication with the heat exchanger, the cooling chamber includes a first inlet adapted to receive a product at an elevated temperature (T1), a second inlet adapted to receive a second coolant (Coolant-II) at a low temperature (T2), and an outlet adapted to release a combination of the product and Coolant-II at a low temperature (Tout) and pressure (Pout), wherein cooling of the product from T1 to Tout does not cause a phase change in the product.
Quantifying emulsified asphalt-based chip seal curing times using electrical properties (Feb. 13)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: John Ernest Haddock, William Jason Weiss, Miguel Angel Montoya Rodriguez
A method of determining moisture content in an emulsified asphalt-aggregate system is disclosed.
Polymer lung surfactants (Feb. 13)
Purdue Research Foundation; inventors: You-Yeon Won, Hyun Chang Kim
Disclosed herein are fully synthetic polymer-based lung surfactant materials, for the first time, as next generation SRT.