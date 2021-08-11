According to a national media representative covering college basketball, Purdue is to be among a 16-teams in the November 2022 PK85 Invitational to be held in Portland, Oregon.
The 2022 PK85 Invitational is a tournament for 16 teams, many of which are top national programs. It will be held in honor of Nike co-founder Phil Knight on his 85th birthday. The tournament breaks down the 16 teams into two tournaments of eight teams each.
The matchups and the formal announcement of invitees has not yet been scheduled yet, according to Jon Rothstein, a basketball insider for CBS Sports.
In addition to Purdue, he lists the following teams as participating in the 2022 event:
Alabama, Connecticut, Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Iowa State, North Carolina, Michigan State, Oregon, Oregon State, Portland, Portland State, Villanova, West Virginia and Xavier.
The first Phil Knight Invitational was held in 2017 and brought in schools that had a business relationship with Nike. The inaugural two bracket winners were Duke and Michigan State.
In 2019, it was a one-day, four-team event that had Oregon beating Memphis and Oklahoma beating Oregon State.
The Invitational was not held in 2020 or 2021.