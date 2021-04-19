During the pandemic, some Boilermakers have found the opportunity to explore new genres of music through collaboration with their peers.
One feature on Spotify allows users to create collaborative playlists. These playlists allow anyone to add a song, not just the users who create them. Different students and colleges at Purdue have used this feature to create playlists to accompany activities like studying.
Madelyn Pope, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts, compiled a playlist on Spotify that students in the honors and liberal arts community can add songs to.
“During quarantine my friends and I would share songs with each other all the time, and a lot of new music came out,” Pope said. “I thought, ‘What’s a better way of getting to know people than sharing new music?’”
Pope, an executive of the Honors College Leadership Council and representative for the College of Liberal Arts, asks students in the Honors College and the College of Liberal Arts during her weekly email update to fill out a Google Form with six of their favorite songs for the week, along with a photo of themselves for their individual playlist.
She uses that information to make an individual playlist for each student and file each song into one large playlist where students can find their individual submissions, as well as the songs their peers sent in.
The large playlist is titled “Purdue Honors CLA” and features a range of artists from Rage Against the Machine to Grouplove to BTS.
Hannah Brostrom, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts and member of the Honors College, said she heard about the playlist but wasn’t sure if very many people used it.
“I think it’s a really cool idea and I wish more people used the playlist, but as far as I can tell it’s not too popular,” she said.
Brostrom said a lot of the songs on the playlist align with her taste in music. She said more advertising could make people more aware of the playlist.
“I don’t tend to read my emails too closely, and the link is somewhat easy to miss,” she said.
Pope said she hopes to see a more prominent musical community established on campus.
“It would be cool to see one big collaborative student playlist where students could all submit their favorite songs, and can see the average of what other Purdue students are listening to,” she said.
Chris Cayari, a professor of music education, said the pandemic has been a good opportunity for people to expand their music horizons.
“I think the pandemic has encouraged people to make music in different ways,” Cayari said. “People were definitely using their time to learn new things and for a lot of people, that was music.”