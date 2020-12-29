A highly rated 2022 basketball recruit from near Wichita, Kansas has listed Purdue among his final eight schools.
On Monday night, Gradey Dick, a four- or five-star recruit depending on the rating service, listed Purdue alongside Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Illinois, Kansas, Alabama and Florida, according to Stockrisers.com. His is a 6-7 forward who is a consensus Top 50 player in the junior class.
Rivals.com rates him as the No. 37 player nationally and predicts he is likely going to Kansas. Another service, 247sports.com, has Dick as the No. 31 player in the nation.
Dick told Stockrivers.com that he has a relative in the Lafayette area.
"They recruited me early and my brother actually works there in Lafayette, so he helps with learning more about about them," the website quoted Dick.
In his sophomore year at Sunrise Christian Academy Dick averaged 20.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals for a team that went 20-3 as a Gatoraide Player of the Year in 2019-20.