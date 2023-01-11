A Lafayette man and woman were reportedly randomly stabbed in Centennial Park Tuesday night.
The reported victims were a mother and her boyfriend, who were both walking with her children, LPD Lt. Justin Hartman said in an email. The mother was allegedly stabbed in the neck, he said, while her boyfriend was reportedly stabbed in the leg after tackling the attacker to fend him off.
The suspect ran off after the attack, but LPD officers found Travion Barbee near the intersection of 14th and Hartford streets, where they arrested him.
Barbee, 37, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness following the stabbing. Tippecanoe County jail logs show he was booked about 1 a.m. Wednesday with a $1,500 bond.
The couple is in stable condition recovering from their injuries, Hartman said.