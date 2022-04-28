Five of this year’s 33 Indianapolis 500 Festival Princesses call Purdue University home.
Cieara Anderson, Emily Bultinck, Emily Deldar, Jullianna Niebbia and Delaney Tejcek are all undergraduate students who were selected to represent the Indianapolis 500 Festival and the state of Indiana for the year.
Each year, 33 college-aged women are selected to serve as ambassadors for the festival as part of the 500 Festival Princess Program.
This program began in 1959 to celebrate young women who are academic and leadership-driven individuals.
“When I decided to apply, I submitted my application right before heading to Mackey for a basketball game at the beginning of the semester,” said Anderson, a sophomore in visual arts and design education.
Being selected as a 500 Festival Princess allows each young woman to participate in the 500 Festival Leadership Development Program during their reign and awards each Princess a $1,000 scholarship.
“Each of us princesses is also paired with a 500 Festival board member, and they serve as our mentors,” said Deldar, a sophomore in speech, language and hearing sciences. “I have already created such a genuine relationship with my mentor.”
Anderson said the title comes with some responsibilities, though.
“On a day-to-day basis we are just expected to be ambassadors for the 500 Festival, ourselves and our universities,” Anderson said, “but there are quite a few events that our attendance is mandatory at.”
Deldar said some of those events include orientation, a leadership development program, the mini-marathon, kids day, the rookie run, memorial service, 500 Festival parade and the running of the Indianapolis 500 are some of the events we are required to be at.
“I found out about the opportunity to apply to be a princess from a previous princess I follow on social media,” Deldar said. “It looked like a great way to give back and a lot of fun.”
Anderson decided to apply for the opportunity after seeing an advertisement on the news about it.
“I am so glad I decided to apply to be part of this program,” Anderson said. “I have made so many brilliant new friends and memories that I will keep with me forever.”
Deldar encouraged people to apply for this role in the iconic Indiana event.
“Anyone who is considering applying next year should definitely do it,” Deldar said. “It is a great leadership opportunity, a way to make connections across the whole state of Indiana, and you get to do some super cool things leading up to the Indianapolis 500.”
College-aged women interested in applying to be a 2023 500 Festival Princess should visit the 500 Festival website and see the Princess Program tab.