“How long?” organizers yelled into a megaphone Tuesday afternoon.
“Till we win,” the crowd roared.
This week marks the fifth instance in which protesters have marched across campus since the semester began. Finally, the Justice Alliance for Momentum reports its efforts have earned a response from Purdue.
After weeks of lobbying for change within the University, Noah Smith, a junior in the College of Engineering and protest organizer, confirmed at this week’s protest that members of JAM, the organization behind many of the protests on campus this semester, will be attending a closed meeting held by Purdue’s Equity Task Force this afternoon.
The meeting, first announced by trustee Don Thompson at a Friday Board of Trustees meeting, will include around 120 students, faculty and staff in order to gather perspectives on issues for the task force’s steering committee to address.
“I know they’ve seen our demands. I know, as of yesterday, we personally sent the action steps to (the University) and they received it,” Smith said. “Because a list of demands is one thing, but we’re more worried about how to implement them.”
The organization’s 12-page action plan details explanations and steps the University can take to meet JAM’s demands, which it crafted at the beginning of the school year with the help of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and other organizations on campus.
But how long, historically, has it taken movements on campus to enact change?
One of the biggest movements on campus began with protests in 1968, which later resulted in the establishment of the Black Cultural Center in 1970.
Nearly 130 students equipped with a list of nine demands marched from the Purdue Memorial Union to Hovde Hall of Administration in May 1968, according to “Black Purdue,” a documentary on the Black experience at the University. Each student carried a brick, which they piled on the steps of Hovde.
In May 1969, a full year later, The Exponent published an article assessing Purdue’s pitiable response to the students’ demands.
A second round of marches ensued, prompted by an incident in which student-athlete Eric McKaskill and two other Black athletes were barred from traveling with the University’s track team for refusing to shave their mustaches. After McKaskill was arrested for disorderly conduct following the incident, his case attracted a following.
McKaskill used this publicity to bring the 1968 demands to Purdue President Frederick Hovde, in addition to a demand for a space for Black students on campus, according to previous Exponent reporting.
It wasn’t until the fall of 1970 that the BCC opened, which followed a decision made by the Board of Trustees in June 1969.
Movements, even when eventually successful, can sometimes take years to enact change. Rachel Einwohner, a professor of sociology at Purdue who has studied protests, offers ways for organizers to keep individuals engaged.
The organization of protests often happens through social media platforms in modern times, she said.
“Someone puts out messages on social media, and everyone is connected … so that can mobilize people (to) come together very, very quickly.”
She said this advantage has a downside. It can be more difficult for protests to sustain support and engagement over time.
“The more people you have out there the more attention it gets, the more people are talking about it,” she said.
“If you are already connected … through your social networks with people that are protesting, then you’re going to be drawn into that,” Einwohner said. “And then, if your friends are going, you’re more likely to keep going. There’s a communal aspect.”
In addition to large turnouts at protests, Einwohner said protests must disrupt to achieve results — “Not in the sense of violence,” she added.
Rather, boycotts or actions that have a negative economic impact on the entity being protested can prompt changes to controversial policies.
“A lot of people … from the other side try to cast the protest as illegitimate,” she said. “So for protests to succeed, (they) need to be seen as legit and not violent or anarchist or whatever kinds of terms a lot of people are throwing around right now.”
Because many community-building efforts have been hindered by the pandemic, Einwohner commended today’s student-organizers.
“All the power to the student-activists who are keeping this going and … keeping each other inspired because it’s such a weird time right now,” she said. “It’s hard to maintain everything. Activism, anything, whatever it is, it’s just hard to keep going.”
The arranged meeting with the University sparked hope for members of JAM, said Essenam Lamewona, a junior in the College of Engineering. At the most recent protest, she announced the University’s response to the protests and thanked students for their dedication.
“We are making progress,” she said. “They see you. They hear you.”
The concession is not a reason to stop protesting, Lamewona said. She encouraged student organizations to join JAM and show their support for its cause.
“We are here for a long haul,” she said.
When asked if the protests would continue, Smith’s response was immediate.
“You already know it,” he said, eyes glinting. “Until we win.”