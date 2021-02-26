Mariam Chaudhary is an international student from Pakistan and senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences. On Jan. 21, Chaudhary ordered a margherita pizza from a bar near Purdue’s campus, where she was eating with friends.
Chaudhary and her husband are Muslim, so their religion forbids them from eating pork. Upon eating the pizza, however, Chaudhary realized that they had received a pizza with meat as a topping.
“I took the first bite and was like, ‘Guys, is this cheese pizza?’ It was pretty cold by the time (we ate it). The cheese and the sauce and the base of the pizza was all (stuck together). I was on my third slice (and) I lifted the cheese up, and there was this thing that wasn’t sauce lifting with the cheese. My friends, who eat pork, their faces fell to the ground. They (said), ‘No, that’s meat.’
The minute I realized that I’m just like, ‘Guys, I’m gonna throw up.’ I started feeling super nauseous. I’ve never had to digest pepperoni before. My husband actually did go and throw up in the bathroom.”
Chaudhary said when she went back to the bar to address the issue, the manager was unapologetic and rude to her about the incident.
“She was rolling her eyes. She said it was our fault for not reading the receipt. It’s not like a vegan person accidentally ate cheese. It’s someone going to Hell,” she said, referencing the sin she had committed according to her religion.
“In someone’s eyes who’s not experiencing that because of their religion, it doesn’t feel like a big deal. But to you, you just feel like this is not a place you’re accepted. This is not a welcoming place to you or your culture or your religion. It makes you feel out of place.
The smallest inconvenience could cause that, but this wasn’t a small inconvenience. This was a big deal, so the fact that she didn’t even understand that … We didn’t need the money back. We didn’t want another free pizza. We didn’t want anything. All she had to do was say, ‘I’m so sorry that this happened,’ and at least be apologetic about it.”
“These restaurants are not Purdue-owned restaurants, but they market themselves to Purdue students. If they’re still not respectful or caring toward the students no matter what their class, creed (or) religion is, then they really have no right to be making money off of college students.”