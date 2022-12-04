Millie’s Thrift Store is a locally owned small business that recently opened a location on campus, offering affordable necessities perfect for student life. The store has a wide variety of items, including Purdue spirit wear, dorm or apartment decor, stationery supplies and small appliances.
Millie’s is Lafayette’s biggest thrift store. This is the third location Millie’s has opened in Greater Lafayette as they continue to work toward the betterment of the community. The profits it receives from selling donations stay in Lafayette. Millie’s prides themselves on helping others and giving back.
"Millie's campus store’s inventory is hand-selected and catered to the demographic reflected at Purdue," said Aeriyanna Grocox, Millie's store director and operations analyst.
Millie’s campus location is quickly gaining popularity among students.
This is the perfect place to pick up last-minute necessities. Every student on campus are able to find an item that fulfills their needs.
“I was not expecting to spend so much time in Millie’s looking through everything after coming in one day on my way home from class," said Sophia Petrone, a junior in the College of Engineering. "I expected to find overpriced clothes, but everything was affordable.”
The thrift store offers a new shopping experience unlike anything Purdue’s campus has ever seen.
The campus store is located on West State Street, next to Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. This location makes it an ideal place for students to stop by during the weekday between classes. The entrance can be found by following the signs on the sidewalk.
Millie’s is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Every day, half of the store is on sale. On the last Saturday of every month, Mille’s inventory gets restocked and nearly everything is 90% off.