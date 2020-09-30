The possibilities of a Pass/Not Pass grading system for the Fall 2020 semester and a fall “reading day” were discussed in Wednesday’s Purdue Student Government meeting.
Assata Gilmore, the president of PSG, said PSG seeks to implement a reading day — or rest day — and a day off for Election Day in November.
“I think we all know this but it feels like students are running on empty,” Gilmore said. “So we really want to acknowledge that.”
She said a fall reading day, which would “give faculty and students a brief respite from instruction,” according to a definition used by Provost Jay Akridge when he announced the schedule for the Spring 2021 semester, was previously discussed by the University but not implemented.
The organization sent a survey to all students earlier this semester to gauge their reactions and “ensure that (student) needs are being met during these unprecedented times,” according to a PSG email.
Gilmore said the survey, which was completed by nearly 3,500 students, confirmed interest in a Pass/Fail grading option this semester similar to what was offered during the spring. The idea comes from the Ohio State University Senate, which Gilmore said was the first student senate to approve a Pass/Fail option for Fall 2020.
“Looking at their legislation we noticed our students are going through the same thing and have the same sort of needs,” Gilmore said. “And then the survey really just solidified that stance.”
Gilmore said PSG is still working on the logistics of these plans and hopes to have legislation addressing the issues solidified by its next meeting on Oct. 14.
Vince Rehfeldt, the chief of staff for PSG, also announced the cancellation of the University’s annual Homecoming Parade, which would have entailed student organizations engaged in a float-decorating contest. In lieu of this, Rehfeldt said student organizations will be given large Purdue Ps to decorate, with the best-decorated P winning.
PSG’s focus is to create respites from the mental fatigue caused by a lack of formal breaks during the fall semester, Gilmore said. Three reading days are scheduled for the spring semester to compensate for the lack of a formal Spring Break, anticipating a similar feeling of exhaustion.
“We really want to give students a break,” Gilmore said. “We want them to have something to look forward to and to be able to take care of themselves so that they can do their best academically.”