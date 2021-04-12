The majority of employers who responded to a rapid poll administered by Purdue indicated their internships will be in-person over the summer. However, some Purdue students still said their internships this year will be virtual, just as they were last year.
The remainder will be evenly divided between working remotely or a hybrid model, said executive director of career success Timothy Luzader.
Alicia Frazier, a senior in communications and African American studies has an internship this semester with Shuffle Presents, a full-service influencer and brand partnership agency in Chicago. She said that while her internship is remote, she isn’t bothered or surprised.
“Shuffle offered a remote workspace prior to the pandemic, so that isn’t new,” she said.
Seyi Akinwumi, sophomore in mechanical engineering who will have an internship with Microsoft in D.C. this summer, also said that he only knows of virtual internships this year.
“A few of my friends are also interning with Cummins,” he said. “They have been told they would most likely be virtual as well.”
Cummins is a multinational corporation that specializes in the design, manufacturing and distribution of power generation products.
Frazier said she prefers online internships to the in-person alternative, and has enjoyed her internship overall.
“I have been able to learn from others' perspectives based on their majors and experiences," she said, "which has gotten me more connected to the music industry than I could have been in the ‘normal world.’”
Last year, her virtual internship also turned out to be more valuable than expected, she said. The remote medium also enabled her to continue a summer internship into Fall 2020 and this spring, she said, an additional experience she wouldn’t have had but for the pandemic.
“At first, I felt like the impact wasn’t going to give me the same experience, or as valuable of an experience, as it would be if it were in-person,” she said. “I think the connection that I built with them was easier than it might have been for me to do in-person."