Deciding on the best place to watch Purdue sports can often be a challenge for students with all the options on campus.
Choosing a place to watch games is often not a one-time decision. Evan Holland, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute, says his choice of location depends on the day of the game.
“If it’s a weekend game we might go to the bars to enjoy the games in the company of other Boilermakers,” Holland said. For games that are played on weekdays, Holland prefers to “go to a friend’s house or watch it with my roommates at home.”
The bars on campus seem to be a popular choice amongst students 21 or older. Morgan Gyger, a senior in the College of Engineering, prefers to watch games at Brothers Bar & Grill.
“Brothers is a nice place to watch them; I enjoy it better than other bars,” Gyger said. “In my opinion, it has a nicer layout and has plenty of TVs.”
Students under 21 also have many different places to choose from. Garrett Foster, a freshman in the College of Engineering, prefers to watch the games in his dorm room because it is convenient.
“Usually watch them on my phone or computer in my dorm because the games are often at night,” Foster said.
Many students also gather in the common areas of their dorms to watch the games together.
The location and people one chooses to watch the games with can make them much more enjoyable.
“I think what is special about college sports is the atmosphere that brings everyone together to root for our team,” Holland said.