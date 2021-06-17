Thursday's earthquake originated just miles above from its reported location, according to Professor Robert Nowack in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. Though originally reported in Montezuma, the earthquake started in Bloomingdale.
Nowack was in his garage when he noticed the earthquake, which made its way as far north as Plymouth.
"A 3.8 is very respectable north of Indianapolis," Nowack said.
Because the New Madrid Fault Line is south of Indiana, an earthquake of this magnitude is very rare north of Indianapolis, he said.
The seismograph operated by Purdue in conjunction with the U.S. Geological Survey at Scholer Farms reported that the event lasted approximately 30 seconds.