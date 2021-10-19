Indiana has 9 abortion clinics, and Tippecanoe county only has one: the Planned Parenthood in Lafayette.
A person may choose from two types of first trimester abortion procedures, a surgical abortion called vacuum aspiration, or a medical abortion that involves taking two oral medications.
Planned Parenthood offers both of these services as early as five weeks into the pregnancy, dated after the last day of the menstrual cycle.
To undergo any procedure, you need to have an intake interview, sign a consent form, give medical history and have laboratory tests and a physical examination.
In the case of a surgical abortion, the procedure takes five to 10 minutes and involves insertion of a suction tube into the uterus. A local anesthetic will be administered.
The chemical abortion involves two different pills, mifepristone, which is commonly known as the abortion pill, and misoprostol. The pills are taken one after the other with a couple days gap and the entire process can take anywhere up to a week.
You may choose medical abortion if it is 70 days or less after the first day of your last menstrual period. But you must agree to have a surgical abortion if the medical treatment fails.
Second-trimester surgical abortion is performed for elective abortion, miscarriage management and for pregnancy termination due to fetal anomalies and maternal health conditions.
During the second trimester, 15 to 23 weeks after your last menstrual period, abortions are typically performed over a two-day period but don’t require an overnight stay in the hospital. These procedures are known as dilation and evacuation (D&E).
Fiscal coverage of either of these options depends on your healthcare provider and insurance.