Muinzer acquired Basham Rentals on March 30.
The real estate investment firm will get all of Basham’s 33 properties on 11.5 acres of land surrounding Purdue, according a Muinzer release.
Marc Muinzer, the firm’s founder and a Purdue alumnus, said this is a deal he has wanted for some time.
“Off-market opportunities to acquire generational real estate, such as the Basham Rentals portfolio, rarely occur,” Muinzer said in the release. “To that point, this is an acquisition I have chased for nearly 15 years.”
A 2022 Muinzer press release called the company the largest owner of off-campus student housing near Purdue, and the 2023 release marks it the largest owners of student housing in the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences.
“In 2023, we are looking to double the size of our team while acquiring an additional $500 million of student-housing assets near high-growth universities,” Chief Operating Officer Michael Snyder said in the release.