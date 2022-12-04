Honoring Purdue's first Black faculty member, the Academic Success Center has been renamed the Helen Bass Williams Academic Success Center.
Williams was a professor and one of the founders of the ASC. She helped to expand the support for students of color and encouraged students to advocate for their needs.
“(Williams) was such an example of what it means to empower others, specifically students,” Katie Dufault, the director of the ASC, said. “She was innovative in her approaches to finding supports and solutions for her communities.”
The ASC plans to highlight William's impact in several ways in the upcoming months, including highlighting Williams' history on their website, creating an biographical exhibit in the center and educating its employees about her.
“I think it’s important to continue to share the story of … Williams,” said Briggitta August, the director of diversity and inclusion initiatives at the College of Liberal Arts. “For students, her story is a reminder that there’s always been someone in their corner.”
The ASC doesn't intend to implement new values with the dedication of the center to Williams since their current values are already aligned with her's. According to Dufault, the renaming illustrates an extension of the ASC’s current values: collaboration and interdependence; innovation, reflection and growth; fun; intentionality and purpose; and empowering students.
The renaming took effect on Sept. 23 — coinciding with the ASC's 50th anniversary — which marks just under two months since the Purdue board of trustees approved the change.
More information about Williams and her impact can be found in the Purdue Archives and Special Collections.