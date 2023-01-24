Students, staff and faculty will be required to move their cars from on-street parking spots along major snow plowing routes by 11 p.m. Tuesday night, according to an email sent to students by the university.
Cars must be moved to make plowing snow easier. The announcement comes in the face of expected heavy snowfall later that night.
Any cars still parked in the street after 11 p.m. will be ticketed or towed, the email reads.
According to the email, several parking spaces across campus, including most of the parking garages and the Discovery Park lot, will temporarily serve as free parking. University Street Parking Garage will be the only parking garage to not relax parking enforcement.
The date and time when students will be allowed to park on the street again is not stated in the email.