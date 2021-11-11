The Greater Lafayette area has a wide variety of ways that the community can celebrate Veterans Day.
Dustin Hamacher, president of the Tippecanoe County Veterans Council and Coast Guard veteran, said the TCVC Veterans Day program is a great way to get the day started.
“The program will begin at 11:11 a.m., with Lt. Col. Kevin White of the Purdue ROTC being the guest speaker,” he said.
The program ends at noon with complimentary chili. Hamacher said that with cold weather, “a little cup of chili would warm everyone up.”
Members of the American Legion will also be honored during the ceremony if they’ve been members for 60, 70 or 80 years.
After the ceremony, Hamacher said he recommends that the public heads over to Central Catholic High School to see a restored Huey 049 helicopter, which was used during the Vietnam war.
The Huey 049 will be open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m., weather permitting, said Tabi Perior, registrar for Central Catholic High School.
The helicopter’s appearance was funded by the school, as well as local sponsors, including the Lafayette Firefighters Union, local 472, the Combat Vets Association, the Forty and Eight Chateau, Navy Club Lafayette, ship 12, Copper Moon Coffee and the Partners for Academic and Community Enrichment.
“There are so many organizations that we fund throughout the year, but especially veterans are very close to our hearts,” Perior said. “We have a lot of alumni veterans and family member veterans, and just being able to honor them is such an honor for us.”
Hamacher said that as a veteran, he views the holiday as a day to be celebrated with joy.
“To me, it’s a time to honor all of those that have served,” he said. “It’s a happy day and a joyous occasion, not to be confused with Memorial Day.
“We’re honoring those who served and those who haven’t yet decided to serve.”
Veterans can also enjoy a free coffee at Starbucks to warm up after they visit the helicopter and participate in a parade at the Indiana Veterans’ Home in West Lafayette at 2 p.m.
Individuals or groups wanting to drive in the parade should contact Marva Washkowiak at 765-497-8633.