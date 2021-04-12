With a large catalog of both physical and digital materials, local libraries offer Purdue students access to a myriad of non-book items for both research and recreation.
Purdue Libraries have over 600 online databases available for students organized by subject or class, all of which can be found through Purdue Libraries’ Library Guides website. Within these databases, students can find online journals, newspapers, abstracts and more beyond what is physically available in the libraries.
Although there are print journals within the periodical stacks, about two-thirds of these journals have been moved and replaced with digital backfiles, and many of the libraries’ current subscriptions are digital, according to Robert Freeman, a foreign languages and literatures librarian at the Humanities, Social Sciences and Education Library.
Purdue Libraries also offer movies and documentaries. Although there are DVDs for rent, many of these videos have also been moved online and can be found on sites like Kanopy or Docuseek, which Purdue subscribes to. If one does not find a video they need within the catalog or on these subscription services, the libraries can consider purchasing the license to this media to make it available to the student.
Other non-book items at Purdue Libraries can be used for research, including microfilm of older books and newspapers, copies of dissertations written at Purdue, maps and other archival artifacts, including notebooks, images and other donations. These items are often not circulated, but can be requested through the catalog and are available for viewing through the library or Purdue’s archives, either in-person or remotely depending on the type of research being completed.
The archives themselves collect what archivists call a realia, according to Freeman. This realia includes three dimensional objects, the most famous being the Amelia Earhart and the Neil Armstrong artifacts.
“They have all sorts of Boilermaker paraphernalia, too, like the beanies and clothing that students used to wear,” Freeman said.
Besides research materials, the libraries also rent calculators, phone chargers, headphones, USB drives and other materials to be used while studying on the premises, like chalk, dry erase markers and headsets with microphones for the libraries’ DVD sets. Although COVID-19 protocols have disrupted the renting of many of these items, specifically those such as cameras, most are still available for rent from students.
The renting process has been seriously changed since the beginning of the pandemic. All items, including books, must be requested through the catalog and picked up from the front desks. If a student is entirely off-campus, items for rent can be delivered to their home for use, with the understanding that the student will pay return postage.
Research has also moved online due to the pandemic, further facilitating the Ask A Librarian function. With the option to reach out to librarians through online chat, email, text and even Twitter, Freeman said the number of virtual visitors has increased exponentially. Freeman said there has been a large increase of questions asked, from a total of 2,388 in 2018 and 6,748 in 2019, to a grand total of 14,537 in 2020. This availability of librarians online has furthered the opportunities available to Purdue students through Purdue Libraries.
“We’re doing more online reference than ever before. It far exceeds what we used to do in person at the reference desk,” Freeman said.
Outside of Purdue Libraries, Tippecanoe County Public Library also offers more recreational non-book items for rent, such as CDs, DVDs, magazines and newspapers. Many of these can be found on the Libby App by Overdrive, accessible with a TCPL card and pin number. One can also access Hoopla Digital with a TCPL card and pin number, which offers e-books as well as comics, music albums, movies and TV series.
TCPL also has research databases specifically for information related to Indiana. With access to Indiana newspapers, legal processes and historical documents, TCPL can help students discover their family history and the history of Indiana overall. The Swezey Room of Indiana History, located at the Downtown Library branch of TCPL, includes books, maps and other documents focused on local history.
Popular non-book items within both Purdue Libraries and TCPL tend to be the available videos or journal articles. Freeman mentioned the popularity of streaming videos, as well as online journals and e-books. These journals, however, tend to be more popular than available e-books.
“Journal articles are going to outnumber books because there’s more of them,” Freeman said. “People have been more prepared to read articles online than reading books online.”
Tori Tracy, the head reference librarian at TCPL Downtown Library said the DVDs are popular at TCPL. The TCPL’s offered DVDs are what Tracy described as “a popular collection.” With lots of turnover, most of the films within the collection are relatively recent, and are what Tracy said she puts the most holds on after books themselves.
“Especially at the end of the week, people come in, like on Friday night, and get a bunch of movies for the weekend,” Tracy said.
For more information on what is available at Purdue Libraries and TCPL, explore the catalog and available databases on Purdue Libraries’ Library Guides or the TCPL website.
This story was written as part of a student project for COM252: Writing for Mass Media, a class in the College of Liberal Arts.