Purdue held onto an early 2-0 lead to stay ahead of Kansas State and even up its season record, despite having just 10 players on the field for the second half.
The Boilermakers (3-3) beat the Wildcats (2-3-1) 2-1 Sunday, making up for their previous 1-0 defeat at the hands of Kansas (4-1) on Thursday.
A highlight of Purdue’s win on the road was sophomore goalkeeper Sara Kile’s career-high 11 saves. Kile saved a penalty kick at the 80-minute mark to keep Kansas State from tying the game.
Freshman defender Sabrina Blount was given a second yellow card just before the end of the first half, forcing the Boilers to play with just 10 players for the rest of the game. Kansas State out-shot Purdue 19-7 and had 12 shots on goal compared to the Boilermakers’ five.
The Boilers’ early lead began when junior forward Zoie Allen tapped in a goal off a cross from junior midfielder Emily Mathews near the six-minute mark. Fifth-year midfielder Sydney Duarte snuck a long pass through the Wildcat defense to sophomore forward Gracie Dunaway, allowing her to score and put the Boilermakers up 2-0 around halfway through the first half.
Despite being down a player, Kile and the Purdue defense held the Wildcats to just one score, which came with four minutes remaining.
Purdue was held without a score and had six shots, three of which were on goal.
Most of the game was scoreless, with the sole goal of the contest being scored by Kansas with two minutes remaining. The shot was the third that the Jayhawks went for in three minutes. The first was shot over the top of the goal and Kile saved the second, but the third found the back of the net.
Mathews’ shot to tie the game came less than a minute later but was saved by the Kansas goalkeeper.
The Boilermakers start the week with a .500 record and have just three non-conference games remaining before entering Big Ten play.