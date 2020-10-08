The Union Club Hotel, established on Purdue’s campus in 1929, opened its doors again on Aug. 5 after a year-long $35 million renovation. But reopening while COVID-19 restrictions hinder operations has limited its ability to run smoothly, says Brett Ociepka, the assistant general manager at the hotel.
The majority of renovations for the hotel occurred between May and June, as visitors were not allowed on Purdue’s campus. The hotel had to cancel thousands of room reservations, said Stephanie Portrey, director of sales and marketing.
“I’d say that we lost approximately 2,000 room nights,” Portrey says. “Six figures of food and beverage (sales) were lost as well.”
Ociepka said the hotel, which consists of 182 rooms, was filling only 10-20% of its rooms each week, with occasional rises during the weekends.
“We’re doing the best we can and controlling what we can.”
Safety precautions have limited how many workers are able to load in supplies, but the smaller staff size is more cost-effective and makes social distancing easier.
“We saved a ton of money by not having a lot of people come in to initially set up the hotel,” Ociepka said. “And in the end we were able to still accomplish the same goal of opening the property.”
The hotel also houses three restaurants: the Boiler Up Bar, 8Eleven Bistro and Leaps Coffee and Artisan Pastries. Ociepka said all three have been operating at reduced capacity because of COVID-19, hampering profits.
“(8Eleven Bistro), for example, has been at 75% capacity and the bar has only been able to be at 50%,” Ociepka said.
Riley Parshall, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said she frequently studies at the Union Club Hotel in Leaps Coffee and Artisan Pastries. She agreed that accessibility of the establishment had been hindered by the health guidelines that have been put in place.
“I really love the atmosphere of it, it’s very pleasant and a beautiful place to study,” Parshall said. “However, COVID-19 precautions have limited the amount of tables available for both people coming there to eat as well as study.”
To increase revenue and customer engagement, Portrey said the hotel has focused on creating packages that may draw travelers as well as target groups that hold strong ties to Purdue itself.
“The largest item was promoting that the hotel was reopening, along with bringing the hotel back to campus,” Portrey said. “Ensuring that we touch upon the Protect Purdue protocols is key on our website to ensure that all of the travelers feel safe coming to the area.”