Thursday
OPEN MIC NIGHT
6:30 to 9 p.m. at PMU Ground Floor.
Open Mic Night is a place for students to perform and showcase their musical and comedic talents.
Friday
LONG CENTER PRESENTS: BACK TO THE FUTURE
7:30 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N. Sixth St., Lafayette.
The Long Center for the Performing Arts is kicking off its 100 Years of Film series, which features one film from each decade until March 12. The first selection of the series is 1985 science-fiction class “Back to the Future,” starring Michael J. Fox. Tickets are $8. To purchase tickets, go to longpac.org.
PURDUE CONVOS PRESENTS: JOSHUA REDMAN QUARTET
8 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.
Grammy nominated jazz band the Joshua Redman Quartet will perform at Loeb Playhouse to kick off the 2022 Purdue Jazz Festival. Tickets range from $24 to $30. To purchase tickets, go to ticketmaster.com. For more information, go to the Purdue Convos website.
Saturday
LONG CENTER PRESENTS: BLACK PANTHER AND GREASE
2 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N. Sixth St., Lafayette.
The Long Center for the Performing Arts is kicking off its 100 Years of Film series, which features one film from each decade until March 12. The 2010s film representative is Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which will start at 2 p.m. The 1978 musical “Grease” is the center’s 70s selection and will start at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $8. To purchase tickets, go to longpac.org.
SPEED FRIENDING
6 to 9 p.m. at Krach Leadership Center.
The Purdue Student Union Board is hosting a speed friending event for students to meet new people and make new friends. Food and games will be included.
Monday
ARTISTS’ OWN HIGH SCHOOL ART SHOW
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 518B Main St., Lafayette.
Emerging artists from area high schools have been invited to present their best work at the 13th annual Artists’ Own High School Art Show. The work is telling, provocative, and speaks about the thoughts and feelings of today’s high school students. The show runs from Monday to Feb. 23.
Tuesday
LIVE TRIVIA
8 to 10 p.m. at The Tap, 100 S. Chauncey Ave., West Lafayette.
Bring your friends and form a team at your table, then answer questions together about sports, history, music, science and much more. The top three teams win a cash prize. Trivia at The Tap is every Tuesday.
Wednesday
BUSHMILLS WHISKEY TASTING
6:30 p.m. at Nine Irish Brothers, 119 Howard Ave., West Lafayette.
Come to Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette for an exclusive tasting of the Bushmills Line of Irish Whiskeys. The Old Bushmills Distillery is the oldest licensed whiskey distillery in the world. A registration fee of $40 is required for the event to cover the tasting and appetizers.
EUCHRE NIGHT
7 to 8:30 p.m. at Brokerage Brewing Company, 2516 Covington St., West Lafayette.
This is a free tournament-style event. Walk-ins will only be available if space allows! Check-in begins at 6:30 p.m. and play starts around 7 p.m. Register at https://trcbbco.typeform.com/EUCHRESBACK.
PURDUE CONVOS PRESENTS: THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY
7:30 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.
The Simon and Garfunkel Story presents a multimedia experience that ensures audiences can celebrate the storied duo today just like they did at their 1981 Central Park reunion concert. Tickets range from $30 to $54. For more information, visit the Purdue Convos website.
STAR WARS TRIVIA
8 p.m. at Digby’s Bar and Patio, 133 N. Fourth St., Lafayette.
Test your knowledge on the popular series. First and second place winners will receive a prize.