Big Woods will move into the space previously filled by Stacked Pickle, a sports bar that closed in May after suffering financial difficulties created by the cancellation of spring sporting events.
Big Woods is a gastropub that serves American cuisine and home-brewed beer, according to a Facebook post. The pub has been in business since it opened a single bar and brewery in Nashville, Indiana, a decade ago.
In an Aug. 10 transaction, the restaurant paid $20,000 to the Purdue Research Foundation to move into the space on the bottom floor of Seng-Liang Wang Hall at 560 Northwestern Ave., according to a list of West Lafayette building permits.
Big Woods said it is hiring hosts and hostesses to work at the restaurant, with job applications posted to Facebook. It is unclear from the company’s website when the West Lafayette location plans to open.
Stacked Pickle closed not only its West Lafayette franchise but its entire chain of restaurants on May 7, according to previous Exponent reporting. The shop near Purdue opened in 2015, and the company had been in business for a decade.
“Unfortunately, the loss of several significant sporting events and a month and a half of business, combined with ongoing restrictions and the uncertain duration of this crisis, left us unable to find a viable financial path forward,” then-CEO Gary Brackett, a former Indianapolis Colts player, said in a social media post announcing Stacked Pickle’s closure.