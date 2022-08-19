The Exponent will host the Fall 2022 Housing Fair from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sept. 28 on the Purdue Memorial Mall. About 30 vendors from housing complexes, internet companies, furniture companies, and more will be present to meet with students looking to create the ultimate housing experience for their remaining semesters at Purdue.
The event is well-known for great giveaways, rental specials, and free donuts!
The Fall 2022 Housing Fair takes place rain or shine, but may be delayed or canceled due to severe weather. Stay tuned to the Exponent's Facebook Event for up-to-date details. https://fb.me/e/2JFku4OcT.
To be a vendor at the fair, contact Stacey Kellogg at addirector@purdueexponent.org or 765-743-1111 ext. 206 no later than Sept. 14.