Saturday is the last chance to catch Purdue’s basketball teams before preseason exhibition games get underway in early November.
Both the men’s and women’s teams will hold an open practice, an intrasquad scrimmage and an autograph session in Mackey Arena.
Women’s hoops will kick off Fan Day activities at 10 a.m. with an open practice and scrimmage. At 11:45 a.m., both teams will have athletes available to sign autographs for about an hour before the men begin practice at 1 p.m.
The doors to Mackey open at 9:30 a.m. Purdue athletics said it will be handing out “autograph cards” for fans to use as no outside items will be allowed in the arena. The Purdue Team Store will be open and select concessions will be available on a cashless basis.