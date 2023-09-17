Mocktail Monday for Mental Health
Mental Health America Wabash Valley Region is hosting their second annual fundraiser that will benefit Mental Health and Addiction Services. Community restaurants and bars will attend to promote responsible drinking. The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the River City Community Center. Tickets are $40.
Tango classes
Free Tango dance classes hosted by La Milonguera Argentine Tango Club at the Stewart Center room G004F from 7 to 8:30 p.m. No partner or previous experience needed.
Trivia Tuesday
Mad Mushroom is hosting a trivia night ranging across a variety of themes. Teams will play for gift cards and other prizes. It takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 320 W. State St.
American Red Cross Club Blood Drives
The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at the Krach Center. People can come and donate blood 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At least one member of the Red Cross Club will be present at all times through the duration of the event to assist in blood donation.
Ganesh Chaturthi by Hindu Yuva
The event will feature an idol of Lord Ganesha, traditional music and dance performances, and an array of Indian sweets. It will take place on Krach Lawn from 6 to 9 p.m.
What’s up Wednesday
An event hosted by the Purdue Student Union Board where they cater goodies to the student body to advertise the events. This event will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. on Memorial Mall.
Wabash River Runners Club Farmer’s Market 5K Series
The Wabash River Runners Club will be hosting a race beginning and ending at the Sagamore West Farmers Market. The course runs on the trail system around Cumberland Woods in West Lafayette. Race registration begins at 6 p.m. and the race start is 6:30 p.m. at 3001 N. Salisbury Street. Entry is free for WRRC members, but all participants must register and sign a waiver. The entry fee for non-members is $10.
Kat’s Karaoke
Richelle in a Handbasket will host a free karaoke night from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is family friendly.
Euchre Monday
Mad Mushroom is hosting euchre tournaments every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Games are 25 minutes long.
Hoosier Women Artists: Trailblazers and Beyond
The Haan Museum of Indiana Art will be showcasing the work of various Indiana women artists, including painting, ceramics and textiles. The exhibit will be running until Oct. 28. The ticket rates are $10 for adults and $5 for youth (ages 5-17) and can be purchased at the museum’s website.
Purdue Farmers Market
Every Thursday, a small farmers market is held on Purdue’s Memorial Mall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local vendors will offer produce, flowers and crafts.
West Lafayette Farmers Market
The West Lafayette Farmers Market will be held every Wednesday from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m. on 5th Street between Main and Columbia streets.
Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration
The Hong Kong Student association is hosting a celebration which involves dinner, bowling and enjoying the view of the full moon under the night sky while enjoying mooncakes and playing with lanterns and glowsticks. It will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Purdue Memorial Union on Sept. 29.
Purdue Homecoming
Homecoming will be on Sept. 29 and 30 and will feature events like the Homecoming Parade on Sept 29 at 8 p.m. It will start at State Street by Memorial Mall and end on North Martin Jischke Drive near Tarkington Residence Hall. Homecoming week concludes on Sept. 30, when the Boilermakers face off against Illinois.
Feast of the Hunters’ Moon
The Feast of the Hunters’ Moon is a re-creation of the annual fall gathering of the French and Native Americans which took place at Fort Ouiatenon, a fur-trading outpost in the mid 1700’s. It will be held on Oct. 7 and 8. At Fort Ouiatenon.
Purdue Boilermaker Half-Marathon & 5K
The run will take place on Oct. 21 at 8 a.m. and is sponsored by Franciscan Health. Proceeds will go to Purdue Athletes Life Success Program. Attendees can register on the website and pay the fee. Registration for the 5K is $30 for Purdue Students and $35 for the public, while for the half of the marathon registration is $60 and $65.
