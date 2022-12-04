Students browse goods from farmers and vendors from all around the area on Thursdays.
The Purdue Farmers Market takes place every Thursday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the beginning of June to mid October on Memorial Mall. With the market being so close to classes, students can browse the shops or sit in the grass between lectures.
The Farmers Market offers an array of vendors, with products ranging from jewelry to baked goods, fresh produce and plants.
One of the vendors, The Eleventh House, has had a booth at the Farmer’s market for the past two years. They got their start as a pop-up shop and specialize in crafted coffee.
“Our owner is the bar manager at Sparrows, so we really take from the cocktail side of things. We mostly focus on experimenting with weird, unique, flavors that most people don’t think about,” an employee at their booth said.
Skillington Farms, another vendor at the Farmers Market, has also been setting up a shop at the market for more than two years. This vendor sells a variety of fresh smoothies, which can typically be seen being carried by students around the mall.
“I come here every week,” said Eirine Kapsis, a sophomore in the College of Environmental and Ecological Engineering. When asked what she likes about the market she said, “(The) smoothies are really good, and then also the plants all the way in the corner.”
In addition to the smoothie and coffee stands, there is a plant shop, multiple produce stands, baked good shops and numerous other types of stands. Typically, there are two jewelry shops at the market. One of those stands, Temet Jewelry, sells handmade Niger West African jewelry.
Students can also bring their bikes by the bike repair stand, worked by the Purdue Cycling Club. They offer bike repairs, including fixing brakes, gears, flat tires and rusty chains. They can also help register a bike with the university for free.
The Farmers Market will end Oct. 27 this year, according to the market's official page.