The hard water famous in the Midwest region is responsible for the reoccurring brown water in the residence halls, said Andy Robison, the director of facilities at Purdue.
Discolored water has been a reoccurring issue within several residence halls at Purdue, including Owen Hall and Cary Quadrangle.
Ruben Rider-Leck, a freshman in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said he had encountered water quality issues twice within two months while living in the Honors College and Residences.
“Showers have been closed for months because of it,” Rider-Leck said.
Robison attributed most incidences of discolored water to filter changes, softener problems or sudden pressure changes.
“These disruptions stir up the mineral sediment if it exists,” Robison said. “These disruptions look bad initially but clear up quickly after letting the water run."
Maria Hunting, a junior in the College of Science and resident advisor at Hilltop Apartments, said when she is met with concerns about water quality in the dorms, she advises students to fill out a “fix-it” report. She also said it was protocol to contact facilities for further help.
“99% of the time, the solution is to let the water run continuously for 10-20 minutes which clears the waterline of loose sediment," Robison said.
When residence halls become unoccupied during breaks, the amount of sediment can increase in the pipes. This can cause a dramatic burst of discolored water.
In order to help prevent this and maintain water quality, the University proactively flushes the waterlines. According to Robison, there is a special effort made to thoroughly flush the lines seven to 10 days prior to large move-in times.
Although routine waterline flushing keeps the water lines clear and the water supply fresh, there are a few localized areas where pipe sediment is notoriously difficult. However, this is not a system-wide issue, Robison stated.
“This is an issue for all plumbing systems, at home or work,” Robison said.
Purdue Water Works utility teams regularly conducts water testing to ensure safe water quality throughout campus. Purdue makes available water quality reports online.
This story was written as part of a student project for COM252: Writing for Mass Media, a class in the College of Liberal Arts.