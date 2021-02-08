A spray that is meant to kill COVID-19 in the nasal cavity before it reaches the lungs, preventing both symptoms and transmission, has been developed by pharmaceutical company Optinose and is undergoing clinical testing.
John Messina, Optinose’s senior vice president and a Purdue alumnus, designed the spray by altering the formula of a well-known antiseptic. He declined to name the antiseptic, citing company confidentiality. The spray is delivered into the nasal cavity using Xhance, an Optinose product.
Because the coronavirus infects nasal tissue before going to the lungs, the next step is limiting transmission by administering the spray to infected and exposed individuals, Messina said.
The nasal spray will not be a replacement for the vaccine, according to Dr. Jeremy Adler, Tippecanoe County health officer.
“It’s another tool to reduce the chances of infection,” Adler said. “(Nasal sprays) have an advantage in that they are easy to administer and can be self-administered, unlike an injection or infusion. They would be a welcome addition if the clinical trials show that these are effective and safe on humans.”
Messina is trying to get funding for a proof-of-concept study for his treatment, which is in an early stage of clinical drug development. Doctors administer the medication to consenting patients and collect data on whether the treatment has any effect. If there is proof of improvement in the patients, the treatment will move onto more clinical trials and analysis and will eventually need approval by the Food and Drug Administration.
If it meets FDA standards, the COVID-19 nasal spray will require a doctor’s prescription for people who have tested positive for or been exposed to COVID-19. Messina said it is an agnostic drug, meaning it’s not specifically designed to combat COVID-19, but also capable of killing other coronaviruses and influenza strains.
“Since 2000, we’ve seen many flu strains like COVID, like the SARS epidemic,” Messina said. “This type of threat is not going away. There are already variants. If there is a pandemic in the future, we hope a product like ours would be available to prevent the catastrophic spread like this one.”