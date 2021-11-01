Monday
MONDAY NIGHT KARAOKE
9 to 11 p.m. at Knickerbocker Saloon, 113 N. Fifth St., Lafayette.
Thursday
GIN BLOSSOMS
7:30 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N. Sixth St., Lafayette.
Grammy-nominated rock band Gin Blossoms comes to Lafayette for a night of music. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to ovationtix.com.
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
7:30 p.m. at Civic Theatre of Lafayette, 313 N. Fifth St., Lafayette.
A tribute to the science fiction and horror B-movies of the 1930s through the early 1960s, the musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught in a storm and coming to the home of a mad scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The show runs from Thursday to Saturday. To purchase tickets, go to ovationtix.com.
Friday
CRESTVIEW ANNUAL GIFT SHOP
5 to 8 p.m. at Crestview Community Church, 1400 Ortman Lane, Lafayette.
Shop for unique fall and Christmas decorations, home decor, wooden signs, handmade crafts, gift baskets, gift mugs, kids’ clothes, toys, books, women’s boutique items, baked goods and more at the annual gift shop. The event will also be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FIRST FRIDAY
6 p.m. in Downtown Lafayette.
Downtown Lafayette comes alive on the first Friday of every month to connect the arts, local businesses and the community. View works from regional artists, enjoy live music and check out specials at over 25 businesses and restaurants.
Saturday
LA VEILLE DU DIABLE ET TOUISSANT — AN 18TH CENTURY HALLOWEEN
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fort Ouiatenon, 3129 S. River Road, West Lafayette.
This 18th century living history event will focus on preparations for winter, how people dealt with the cold, the celebration of All Souls Day and French Canadian or Native ghost tales.
Sunday
TIPPECANOE COUNTY FLEA MARKET
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tippecanoe County Amphitheater, 4449 State Road 43 N., West Lafayette.
An outdoor flea market is held on the first Sunday of each month, April through November.
ANNUAL FALL FEST
Noon to 6 p.m. at Wea Creek Orchard, 5618 S 200 E, Lafayette.
The annual fall fest will have lots for children to do with inflatables (one specifically for toddlers and one for older children), a costume party and parade, wagon rides around the orchard, a kiddie wagon train for toddler-sized kids, lots of food and craft/food/clothing vendors. Admission is $5 per car.