Friday
FIRST ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL
5 to 8 p.m. at West Lafayette Wellness Center, 1101 Kalberer Road, West Lafayette.
The West Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting their first annual Fall Festival with events including trails lined with games, trick-or-treat, bounce houses and more. The event is free, but registration is required. To register, go to rec1.com.
FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE: BLACK ROCK SERENADERS
7 to 8 p.m. at Art Museum of Greater Lafayette, 102 S. 10th St., Lafayette.
Roots trio Black Rock Serenaders come to the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette for an evening of music. The event is free, but RSVP is highly encouraged. To RSVP, go to eventbrite.com.
HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR
7 to 11 p.m. at PMU North and South Ballrooms.
Come to the Halloween Spooktacular Fright Night and go through a haunted house, featuring a mad scientist’s lab and carnival games hosted by the Purdue Student Union Board. Costumes are encouraged, and a costume contest will take place at 9 p.m. Open to all Purdue students.
FILM SERIES: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (1925)
7:30 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N. Sixth St., Lafayette.
Come for a pre-Halloween screening of the Universal silent film The Phantom of the Opera with live accompaniment by organist Ken Double on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to longpac.org.
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
7:30 p.m. at Civic Theatre of Lafayette, 313 N. Fifth St., Lafayette.
A tribute to the science fiction and horror B-movies of the 1930s through the early 1960s, the musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught in a storm and coming to the home of a mad scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The show runs from Friday to Nov. 6. To purchase tickets, go to ovationtix.com.
FRANKENMUFFIN HALLOWEEN BASH 2021
9 p.m. to midnight at Digby’s Pub and Patio, 133 N. Fourth St., Lafayette.
The event will be on Friday and Saturday, with Saturday’s bash ending at 3 a.m. There will be live music and a costume contest.
Saturday
HOWL-O-WEEN
7 p.m. at Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 N., Battle Ground.
Costumes are welcome. There will be hot dogs, s’mores and more at the event. Howl with the wolves during our popular Howl Night program, take a Lantern Lit Tour, see Wolf Park’s animal ambassadors and learn about wolf mythology as well as local haunting stories. The event is occurring on both Saturday and Sunday evenings. For more information, go to wolfpark.org.
HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR
7:30 to 9 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.
Specialty ensembles from five of Purdue Musical Organizations’ vocal music ensembles join forces together to celebrate the sounds of the season: some spooky, some sweet and just about everything in between. The event is free.
LATIN DANCE HALLOWEEN BASH
8 p.m. at Carnahan Hall, 2200 Elmwood Ave. Suite A6, Lafayette.
Come celebrate Halloween at Carnahan Hall with special guests Clave Caribe, Lafayette’s premier Latin music group. Tickets are $10 in advance. To purchase tickets, go to etix.com.
Sunday
DANCE FOR THE DEAD MASQUERADE
7 p.m. at Carnahan Hall, 2200 Elmwood Ave. Suite A6, Lafayette.
Dance for the Dead is a special Halloween edition of Judgement, the Dark Alternative Dance Night hosted once a month in Lafayette. Come down to Carnahan Hall for a night of post-punk, darkwave, synthwave, industrial and more. Costumes highly encouraged and lowers $2 off admission price. Tickets are $8 at the door.
Thursday
GIN BLOSSOMS
7:30 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N. Sixth St., Lafayette.
Grammy-nominated rock band Gin Blossoms comes to Lafayette for a night of music. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to ovationtix.com.