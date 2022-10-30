Even when the Hoosiers tried to make a late run in the fourth set, Raven Colvin wasn’t going to let the Boilermaker lead dwindle as her two straight blocks set Purdue up to win the match.
Purdue got its 21st consecutive win over Indiana 3-1 and returned to their dominating form in conference play.
The No. 12 Purdue volleyball team (16-6, 7-5 Big Ten) returned home to Holloway Gymnasium for a Halloween showdown with the archrival Indiana Hoosiers (13-11, 6-6 Big Ten).
Coming off of a heartbreaking loss at Northwestern and a four-game losing streak, the Boilermakers looked to get back on track and retain the Monon Spike, a trophy Purdue has held onto every year since 2012.
Freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson led the way for the Boilermakers with 15 kills and two blocks. Colvin had nine kills and three blocks while Chinn and Ellis each had six kills and a combined eight blocks
Three serving aces from Indiana mixed with 6 attacking errors from Purdue fueled an extremely slow start for the Boilermakers as the Hoosiers got off to a commanding 16-6 lead in set one.
While Purdue tried to rally back with four straight points to make it a 20-14 game, Indiana’s lead was too great for the Boilermakers to overcome. Even with a late run on the Hoosier set point, they fell short in set one 25-18.
With a 4-point run to start the second set, Purdue turned it around, jumping out to a 8-3 lead and forcing a quick timeout by Indiana. A double block by Ellis and senior outside hitter Hannah Clayton put the Boilermakers up 15-7, getting the packed Holloway crowd rumbling.
Purdue never looked back from their lead and convincingly took the second set 25-15 tying the match 1-1.
A serving ace from Hudson propelled a Boilermaker 9-3 run in set three, giving them a 12-4 lead early. The team had six serving aces and three in the third set on the way to a 25-10 set win.
Another block from Colvin created a marginal lead for Purdue in the fourth set, but two swings and kills from Clayton put Indiana on ice giving the Boilermakers a 16-8 lead.
A late run by the Hoosiers wasn’t enough to keep them alive in the set and Purdue ultimately took set four 25-13 over Indiana, winning the match 3-1.
The Boilermakers hit the road once again for a trip to East Lansing, Michigan to face off against Michigan State on Friday at 6 p.m. The match will be aired on the Big Ten Network.