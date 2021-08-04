A Purdue graduate competed in the 100 meters hurdles final Sunday night in Tokyo.
Devynne Charlton who graduated from Purdue in May, made her Olympic debut for The Bahamas and placed sixth in the 100 meter hurdles, according to a Purdue athletics press release.
“I feel pretty good about my performance,” Charlton said in an Instagram direct message. “I would’ve liked to come away with a personal best, but the conditions weren’t always conducive.”
Charlton went into the event No. 8 in her heat, and fought her way up two spots to finish in sixth place. She ran the race in only 12.74 seconds and was .19 seconds away from the top three.
“It’s hard to be upset with that, but I believed I had a chance of making the podium,” Charlton said.
Running in the final cemented Charlton’s place in the history books as the first female member of Purdue’s track team to run in an Olympic final and the last runner to do so in 49 years. The last Boilermaker to run in a final was Larry Burton, who came in fourth in the men’s 200 meter at the Munich Olympics in 1972.
During her time at Purdue, Charlton set a school record in the 100 meter hurdles and 100 meter dash, earned nine All-American honors and was named the Big Ten Track Athlete of the year three times. She also won 11 Big Ten Championships and was the NCAA runner-up in the 100 meter hurdles in 2018 and in the 60 meter hurdles in 2017.
“I initially chose Purdue because of its outstanding academics, but there was also world class coaching and facilities that all helped may the foundation in preparing me for the world stage,” Charlton said.
Even though one Olympics appearance just ended, Charlton already has her eyes on the 2024 games in Paris.
“The experience exposed some issues with my technique and the need to be physically stronger,” Charlton said.
To prepare for the next games, Charlton said her training will stay mostly the same, just “kicked up a notch.” She plans to add a bigger focus on strength and fine tune her technique.