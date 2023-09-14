Knox, a two-year-old mini Australian Shepherd, greeted a room of roughly 150 students at A Cause for Paws’ first meeting of the semester.
A Cause for Paws is an organization that assists no-kill animal shelters in the area, said Isabella Malik, a senior in industrial engineering and the president of the club. ACP organizes meetings where they make crafts like dog treats, blankets and cat toys, which are then donated to animal shelters, she said.
“We also volunteer on the weekends at Natalie’s Second Chance dog shelters,” Malik said. “We walk the dogs and help the staff out because they are typically super busy with all the pets they have.”
The other organizations ACP collaborates with include PawSwaP, My New Cat Rescue and Animal Advocates of Greater Lafayette, an organization that supports families with services to keep their pets in their homes. The president of AAGL, Nadine Dolby, was a keynote speaker at Tuesday’s ACP meeting.
AAGL is an organization that aims to keep animals away from shelters, advocates for animal welfare and provides services to support families with pets to ensure that every animal in the community is properly cared for and valued, Dolby said.
Dolby, who is also a professor in the College of Education, said AAGL is not a shelter because they believe in keeping pets with their families. She was inspired to start this organization in 2019 after volunteering at a shelter for 12 years and recognizing its limitations.
“We need shelters for animals that are truly stray animals and are in difficult situations,” she said. “But a lot of pets are in shelters simply because their families have fallen on hard financial times. They cannot afford food, litter, vaccines, or whatever it is, they can't afford that at that moment. We try to give them that help, to keep that pet with the family.”
AAGL organizes events like the Dog Jog, a 5K run where attendees can walk or run with their dogs.
Similarly, ACP hosts a Halloween event where PawSwaP brings in dogs with costumes on campus, and pup cups are sold with proceeds donated to the organization, Malik said. A pup cup is a cup filled with whipped cream for dogs, she said.
“It's just a fun thing that a lot of people can get them for free from places like Starbucks,” she said. “So it's fun because if somebody has a dog, they can come by and buy one or if they want to give it to one of the dogs that we have there, they can do that as well.”
During the meeting, a majority of the students were freshmen interested in joining the club.
Maren Eaton, a freshman in biochemistry, who has seven cats and three dogs, said she heard about ACP online.
“This is the first meeting I've been to, but I'm excited,” Eaton said. “I was excited for (the Dog Jog) because I run a 5K sometimes and plus the fact that I could potentially walk shelter dogs.”
Eaton said she has experience volunteering at her local shelter in Texas.
“(My family) volunteered at PetSmart and we took a lot of like animals so definitely super familiar with all this,” she said. “I just feel free to help already.”
Saahil Aneja, a freshman in computer science, said he learned about the club through the B-Involved Fair and was drawn to it because of his love for animals.
“I've always cared about just being around animals and I have a dog back at home who I really miss,” he said. “So finding out about this club seemed like a good opportunity to just do something good.”
The dues for the club are $5 per semester, Malik said. The money will go towards local organizations and for craft supplies.