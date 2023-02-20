A woman was reportedly held against her will in a wooded area around the 5500 block of State Road 26 East Sunday afternoon.
The victim’s hands were allegedly tied by a male subject after she drove to the wooded area, a Sheriff’s press release reads. She was able to get to her vehicle and drive away after the man left the area.
The press release didn’t specify how she was bound or how she got away.
She reportedly received treatment for minor injuries at a local hospital.
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s office’s K9 division searched the area, the press release reads, but no one was found.
The victim reported that she knew the male who allegedly kidnapped her, the press release reads. The Sheriff’s office believes it was an isolated incident.
The investigation is still ongoing.