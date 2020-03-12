While preparing for their Super Bowl watch party, Shao-Ting Huang, a student in the College of Engineering, and his girlfriend Ellaine, a Purdue student who preferred to only go by her first name, went to a local liquor store to buy some drinks. Upon checking out, Ellaine showed her international student identity card to prove she was 21 — when the cashier claimed it was fake.
"We were like, 'No, this is real, like most of the international students will have this kind of ID with them,'" Shao said, "and then he continued to say, 'No, this is fake,' and we shouldn't be lying and all that kind of stuff."
The ID was legitimate, but the type of ID is not enough for purchase of liquor at most stores.
"This international student ID card I've rejected many times," Dave Platteter, manager at Village Bottle Shoppe, said.
The International Student Identity Card Association produces the cards and is a 70-year old organization based in the Netherlands, according to their website. The ID is not very difficult to get, Platteter said.
"The only way to get (the ID) is to buy it online for $20," Platteter said. "All you have to do is send a scanned copy of your ID or your passport into them, and you can easily manipulate a passport or an ID scan."
Platteter says the store uses a policy book that is updated annually with guidelines on what IDs it can and cannot accept, and currently, only government-issued IDs are accepted.
Other international students have had similar experiences. Most have to either use a passport or get an American driver's license in order to prove their age at bars and liquor stores, according to Hanyu Zhu, a junior in the College of Engineering who is from China.
Lin Sun Fa, a senior in the College of Science from Indonesia, has an F1 visa and got an American driver's license after taking a driving test. Darwin Huang, a junior in the College of Engineering from China, did the same.
"You go to the DMV and show that you have an SSN or a waiver, and your ID which is (usually) your passport, an I-20 and a proof of address," Huang said.
This confusion in what forms of ID are and aren't accepted creates frustration for many international students.
"Normally when I go to places like bars, even if they don't recognize (the international ID), they wouldn't claim it’s fake," Ellaine said. "They'd be like, 'Oh, do you have another ID that we can look at?'"