This past weekend, students and community members lined up outside Harry’s Chocolate Shop. Bar-goers were minutes from getting into the establishment, and many of them were hours away from watching Purdue’s football team.
As students awaited to start their Friday and Saturday night at Harry’s, those in line were asked about how they felt about head coach Ryan Walters and the team performance before and after this last weekend’s Virginia Tech game, demonstrating great disparity between the two nights following Purdue’s first win of the season.
Before the win against Virginia Tech, many were upset with the loss against Fresno, a team they deemed as very beatable.
“I think it was kind of f*cked up they lost their first game to Fresno. Because what is Fresno,” said Kelly Matsuoka, a senior in elementary education.
Though on Friday night, many were specifically disappointed in coach Walters and the lack of defensive show out in Purdue’s season opener, despite Walters being a defensive minded coach.
“Our defense sucked. For being a defense coordinator at (Illinois) he f*ckin' sucked,” said Olivia Yots, a senior in business management. “That’s my thoughts.”
But not every bar-goer was as displeased with the team, as some showed some optimism for the future of the program.
“I think he’s gonna be alright,” Zach Wiseman said, a junior in financial counseling and planning. “He’s gonna learn a lot from this next game.”
Though Wiseman thinks that this year can be one to build on, and that the Boilers led by Walter will have more success in the future.
“He’s got good recruits coming in…we need to give him time until he gets his actual recruits in. Give him a year,” said Wiseman.
These opinions flipped on Saturday night after Purdue’s road win at Virginia Tech. Fueled by a victorious result and a little liquid confidence, bar-goers were satisfied with the win.
“Sloppy, slow start but they finished the job,” said Jake Yeaman, a 2021 Purdue graduate. “Ryan Walters is still trying to find what works best for him, you know? So he’s trying out a bunch of different things.”
Some fans liked what they saw from the game against Virginia Tech and noticed how the team built on the home loss.
“Defense got better… (they) actually converted on third down,” said Kaleb Carrillo, a senior in electrical engineering.
The win also gave the team more slack from the fans regarding how well they can perform before fans become upset again, as some were the night before.
“I don’t mind what (Walters) is doing, obviously Hudson Card’s going to be a huge asset for us,” Yeaman said. “But (Walters) is still trying to figure out what works best for him.”
This win was seen as an improvement by many, a sign that there's something to hope for in the future.
“I think by game five or six they’re gonna start clicking with it,” Yeaman said. “Bowl game is gonna be tight. We have a lot of winnable games.”
Despite the victory and a sliver of hope, some bar-goers still had little confidence in the team to extend their win streak against Syracuse.
“I have no faith in our Boilers,” said Jack Babich, a senior in mechanical engineering. “I think we’re going 4-8 this season.”
Babich was certainly not alone either, as Devon Bobay, a 2021 Purdue accounting graduate, put it straight on his prediction for this week's game.
“We’re losing,” Bobay said.
-Additional reporting by Israel Schuman, Katie Walling, and Zach Byington, Sports Editor, Digital Editor, and Staff Reporter