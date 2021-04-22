The memorial service for Hall-of-Fame football star and vocal activist Marvin Leroy Keyes is set for Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Keyes, a two-time consensus All-American running back, was one of the most dominant players to ever set foot on Purdue’s campus. In three seasons, he amassed 3,294 yards from scrimmage, 2,090 of which were rushing yards. His performance helped carry the Boilermakers to their first-ever Rose Bowl in 1967, where they beat the USC Trojans, 14-13.
The service will celebrate the life of one of Purdue’s most influential voices of change. He participated in some of the most historic protests the University has seen, including a 1969 sit-in of more than 200 students who protested tuition hikes and a lack of racial-minority representation.
The service will be available for public viewing from 9 a.m. to noon. Attendees must enter through Gate A and exit through Gate N.
Masks and social distancing will be required throughout the duration of the ceremony.