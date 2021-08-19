Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced Thursday morning that he will come to West Lafayette on Aug. 27 to host a town hall.
The event will be at 6 p.m. at the Tippecanoe County Amphitheater Park, 4449 Indiana 43. Those interested in attending can RSVP here. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
Masks will be required at the event, regardless of vaccination status, per the Vermont senator's Facebook page.
"Within the next several months Congress will be voting on the most consequential piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, the children, the sick and the poor since Franklin Delano Roosevelt and the New Deal of the 1930s," Sanders wrote in the Facebook post. "While it will have no Republican support in Washington, Democrats, Independents and working class Republicans all over the country support our plan to finally invest in the long-neglected needs of working families.
"I very much look forward to hearing from some of them next week."
According to the post, he will also host a town hall on Aug. 29 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, near the University of Iowa.