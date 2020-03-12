As those living in University Residences and off-campus make plans in response to Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ decision to move in-person classes online, members of Purdue’s Greek life are unclear on their future housing situation.
“We gotta figure out if guys need to stay on campus for either jobs or research,” said Tyler Huth, a senior in the College of Agriculture and member of Zeta Beta Tau.
The fraternity, which Huth said has a few members who live on the West Coast, East Coast and abroad, is trying to figure out how many people will stay on campus.
“Some of them are excited because now they don’t really have to go to their lectures,” he said. “As a second semester senior? It’s horrible. I don’t want to finish my last month and a half at Purdue from my house.”
Each fraternity, sorority and cooperative house is privately owned and operated, according to Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty. Residents of these facilities should work with the house corporation to address individual needs.
Delta Zeta will be closing its house for two additional weeks following spring break, according to Delta Zeta president Erica Daniels. The house is usually closed for spring break, she said. Delta Zeta will also keep track of where its members are traveling and monitor if any are going to high-risk areas.
Paul McDonald, president of Beta Upsilon Chi, said the fraternity would not be closing its house.
“I just want to say that as an organization, we’re very calm and optimistic,” McDonald said. “As long as there is no imminent threat to what we’re doing, we hope to be able to maintain that.”
He said members do all the cooking and cleaning in their house, allowing them to quickly put a more thorough cleaning protocol in place.
“I think we’re all just taking things one week at a time,” McDonald said.
Director of Sorority, Fraternity and Cooperative Life Brandon Cutler was not available for comment Wednesday.
City editor Jordan Smith and staff reporter Carson Bailey contributed reporting.