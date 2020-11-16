March Madness may take place entirely in Indianapolis this spring.
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee announced Monday that the preliminary rounds of the 2021 Men's Basketball Championship will be relocated from 13 predetermined sites, "to enhance the safety and well-being of the event." The original sites included Dayton, OH; Dallas, TX; Raleigh, NC; Denver, CO and Brooklyn, NY, among others.
The committee is in talks with the State of Indiana to host the 68-team tournament in and around Indianapolis during the originally determined dates in March and April, according to a statement released by the NCAA. The city was originally slated to host the Final Four in April.
“My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament, as we understand the disappointment 13 communities will feel to miss out on being part of March Madness next year,” said Mitch Barnhart, chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, in a press release. “The committee and staff deeply appreciate the efforts of all the host institutions and conferences, and we look forward to bringing the tournament back to the impacted sites in future years.”