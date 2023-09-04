Before Purdue’s disappointing loss to Fresno State during Saturday’s game, students were leaving Ross-Ade Stadium during halftime, seeking refuge from the burning hot sun.
“I saw someone passed out before the game even started,” Breck Nowik said, pointing to the front of Ross-Ade.
Nowik, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences and Purdue baseball player, started his Saturday morning tailgating with the baseball team, but left early to avoid the hot weather. They had watched the game from the newly renovated student section on the south endzone of Ross-Ade.
“We are probably going to hit the pool and get some food after this,” said his fellow senior, teammate and classmate in the college of health and human sciences Enas Hayden.
Hayden and Nowik preferred the new section over the old one.
“I think it's kind of cool how they expanded the stadium a little bit,” Nowick said.
Some students were less than enthused about the changes.
Bryanna Craig, a track athlete and sophomore in communications, left the student section early to sit with her friends. She was surprised the new one had lean bars instead of seats.
“Personally, I like to sit down, but some people like standing the whole time,” Craig said.
Craig said that the new section allows students to see the game and band well and fits more people.
Since she is a student-athlete, she can stand in the student section for free, but Craig said if she weren’t, she would probably sit somewhere else.
Hannah McDowell, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts, and Lainey Browning, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said they didn’t like how the student sections were split up.
“I liked it when we were all together,” McDowell said.
McDowell and Browning said they missed the energy of seeing all the students together, but that wasn't their only complaint about the new layout.
“I didn’t like that the tunnel was on the other side of the field,” Browning said.
They said they liked being closer to the field, and didn’t mind standing the whole time because they did the same thing last year. Ultimately, they preferred it over other seats.
Melissa and Katelyn Rudolph, sisters pursuing graduate degrees in the College of Agriculture, didn’t watch the game from the student section but said they liked the new layout.
“I like seeing (the students) at the end zone, and I feel like there's more seating,” Katelyn said.
For the first time in their college careers, the Rudolphs didn’t buy student section passes.
“It was weird. In halftime, we were standing instead of sitting, which is usually our break to sit down,” Katelyn said. “Being in grad school, it's a little more difficult to make sure that we go to every game,”
The stampede at Mackey last February, when thousands of people rushed to purchase paint crew memberships early, discouraged the Rudolphs from buying tickets.
“We waited there for hours and didn’t end up getting anything,” Melissa said.
This time, the Rudolphs were seated by the new tunnel which they said was an exciting addition.
“It was kind of like Mackey when (the team) ran out, which was a little more exciting,” Katelyn Rudolph said. “I feel like we were more a part of it.”