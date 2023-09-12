casual encounter reagan perkinson

Reagan Perkinson was six years old when she was diagnosed with the degenerative hip disease Legg-Calve-Perthes.
Now over a decade later, Perkinson is a sophomore in kinesiology. Armed with her major, she hopes to help children who go through experiences similar to hers.
“I want to work with kids and kind of just help out people that were like me and are still like me,” she said. “Because I still go through things from that situation.”
After the discovery of her diagnosis, Perkinson said she got embarrassed when she could not participate in gym class or play sports like other kids.
Perkinson said during the COVID pandemic, she was much less active and was unable to keep up with swimming. In 2021, her doctors decided that she needed surgery.
“(My disease) is a really rare thing,” she said. “The femur of the hip just, like, dies. But eventually that tore the labrum in my hip and I had to get that repaired.”
This left her with a large scar, but gave her motivation to get up and keep going. On days when Perkinson is struggling with simple activities such as getting out of bed, she said she tries to remain confident.
“I do talk openly about it because it is a big part of who I am,” she said. “I have a big scar down my leg and I walk funny. It comes up.”
Originally from Arlington Heights, Illinois, Perkinson is trudging through her “tough” science classes to reach her goal of becoming a physical therapist.
Since she was six, Perkinson said she had the same physical therapist “on and off,” who eventually recommended that she pursue kinesiology at Purdue.
“I really look up to (her), and she went here,” she said.
Perkinson recently decided to get involved in the Purdue University Dance Marathon to raise money for Riley Hospital for Children, even though simple tasks like walking to class can be difficult sometimes, she said.
“I’m actually just starting it this year. I honestly wish I was involved more,” she said. “I was thinking physical therapy and kids, it was a good thing to get involved in this dance marathon.”
Perkinson said she is preparing to lead her way through graduate school and eventually land herself working with kids who remind her of her younger self.
When asked what she would tell her younger self, she said she would tell the little girl to not be embarrassed.
“It’s honestly cool,” she said. “It separates you from other people.”