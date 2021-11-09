Many resources are available to help Purdue students practice safe sex. These resources include Purdue University Health Services, pharmacy vending machines and the Center for Advocacy, Response, and Education, all of which are provided in an effort to help students navigate sexual and reproductive health.
College of Pharmacy professor Dr. Ashley Meredith addressed the importance of these services and why she advocates for their availability on campus.
“Young people between the ages of 18 and 24 have the highest rates of unintended pregnancy and account for slightly more than half of all abortions that occur nationally,” Meredith said. “People this age need to understand how to make safe sexual health decisions.”
Dr. Andrea DeMaria, assistant professor in the Department of Public Health, spoke about the pharmacy vending machine initiative at Purdue, a partnership between her department and the College of Pharmacy. The vending machines were inspired by research conducted by DeMaria and a student who was passionate about providing students with affordable health products.
“Our goal was to focus on family planning, but there are lots of products that aren’t related to this,” DeMaria said. “All of the vending machines have emergency contraception, pregnancy tests, male condoms, UTI medication, lubricant and other general healthcare items.”
Four pharmacy vending machines exist on campus: Wilmeth Active Learning Center, the Co-Rec, Hillenbrand Hall and Ford Dining Court. They offer healthcare items for significantly less when compared to retail prices. Plan B typically costs as much as $50, compared to $12 in the vending machines. Because they come from the Purdue pharmacy, items are able to be both affordable and reliable, DeMaria said.
DeMaria also discussed the free tampon and pad initiative that offers these products in all women’s and gender-neutral bathrooms on academic campus buildings. According to DeMaria, this was created to increase access and reduce period poverty.
Meredith said that students should also be aware of PUSH’s services like STD testing and treatment, longer term birth control options such as an IUD or implant, and post-assault care.
CARE, located in Windsor Hall, offers confidential support services to those having experienced assault or domestic violence. It tries to help students be more aware and proactive while also providing aftercare resources.
“To a college-aged student, long-term implications to becoming pregnant are huge. Your ability to finish school becomes really hard,” Meredith said.
Decisions concerning abortion or foster care are life changing decisions, she said.
“No one should have to be making those choices just because they didn’t know or didn’t have access to a relatively safe medication that could have prevented it.”