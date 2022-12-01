The search committee for the new provost announced three finalists on Thursday who will hold open forums on campus starting Wednesday.
Jay Akridge, the current provost, has held the position since July 2017, making him the longest-serving provost in the Big Ten, a Purdue press release reads. He will step down at the end of this year to return to his faculty appointment in the College of Agriculture.
Byron Pipes, the John L. Bray distinguished professor of engineering, led the committee to review the credentials of 10 applicants. The named finalists are Eric Barker, the Jeannie and Jim Chaney dean of the college of pharmacy; Marion Underwood, dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences; and Patrick Wolfe, the Frederick L. Hovde dean of the College of Science.
Throughout November, the search committee held seven listening sessions, the press release reads, and considered feedback from the community through emails, surveys and anonymous online input.
The finalists will give presentations and answer questions during the open forums, which will take place between Dec. 7 and 9 in Stewart Center’s Fowler Hall; the forums will be livestreamed.
Eric Barker
Barker, a professor of medicinal chemistry and molecular pharmacology, has served as associate dean for research in the College of Pharmacy since 2010. He earned his doctorate in pharmacology at Vanderbilt and Emory universities before coming to Purdue in 1998.
He is a member of several professional associations, including the American Pharmacists Association and the Society for Neuroscience, and he served in leadership positions for the Neuropharmacology Division in the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics.
Barker’s open forum will take place Wednesday from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., according to the press release. It will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Patrick Wolfe
Wolfe is the Miller Family professor of statistics and computer science and was named dean in 2017.
He joined the faculty of University College London in 2012, where he served in the engineering and physical science research council established career fellow, after teaching at Cambridge and then Harvard.
Wolfe graduated with degrees in electrical engineering and music from the University of Illinois in 1998. In 2003, he received a doctorate from Cambridge, where he held a National Science Foundation graduate research fellowship.
He will present on Dec. 8 from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. It will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Marion Underwood
Underwood is a distinguished professor of psychological sciences. She was dean of graduate studies and the associate provost at the University of Texas at Dallas before coming to Purdue in 2018.
She graduated from Wellesley College in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She then studied at Duke University, where she received her master’s and doctoral degrees in clinical psychology in 1987 and 1991, respectively.
Her first professional position was one as assistant professor of psychology at Reed College in Portland, Oregon, in 1991, where she earned tenure before going to UTD.
Underwood will give her presentation and take questions on Dec. 9 from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. It will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Public input
The search committee has set up a webpage to give the campus community an opportunity to provide feedback through a survey. The webpage follows the candidate forums and recordings of each will be made available on the page.