Purdue professors teaching courses that rely on in-person work are working to create plans that will allow them to continue teaching courses online.
Some classes already incorporate online learning. Professor Jessica Cabral’s classroom functions on a “flipped” schedule in Construction Management Fundamentals, meaning that some of the learning and materials are already online for students.
“Our adaptation is probably not as difficult as it is for other courses,” she said.
But she acknowledged the change to online instruction would not be as easy for others.
Steve Visser, program coordinator for industrial design, said via email that he will be brainstorming with his students to find ways to continue learning online.
“It is going to take some creativity. But that is one of the things industrial design is known for,” he said. “Therefore, we will work it out.”
He said that since students may not have access to 3D printers, computer software or fabrication labs, the department will have to figure out how to design without those resources.
“It is a good thing our students know how to sketch with paper and pencil,” Visser said, “(and) know how to prototype with only paper and an X-ACTO blade.”
Ivy Huynh, a senior in the College of Engineering, said the coronavirus outbreak and Purdue’s decision to make classes online-only will likely affect the art class she’s in.
“I have a ceramics class, and there’s no way around that,” she said. “There’s no lecture. We have to build (things) by hand. There’s no computer for you to work on. It’s just go into the studio and make the stuff yourself.
“It’s just a class I’m taking for fun, but still, it’s supposed to be fun, not like quarantine, not going to class. So that’s sad.”
Renee Murray, a continuing lecturer in the division of dance, said figuring out how to transfer classes online is a work in progress.
“Dance is normally a communal art form, so it’s going to be incredibly challenging to now shift my course online,” she said. “But I’m gonna do it to the best of my abilities with lots of resources and research.”
Murray said she teaches three classes this semester. Two are technique classes, while the third is focused on choreography. She said she plans to have her students still do movement exercises or explorations.
“My students will utilize the space that they have — wherever they’re going to be doing their online learning from,” she said, “and then they’ll have to communicate with me the outcomes of those things.”
She wasn’t sure what mode of communication she would use but said some of it would likely be video and some would be readings or watching historical dances.
In an email announcement, College of Education Dean Nancy Marchand-Martella said all early education field experiences will be canceled, while student teaching will continue as long as permitted by local school corporations.
A continuing lecturer in the School of Languages and Cultures, who asked to remain anonymous since her position is not tenure-track, said she is still thinking of how to continue language conversation courses online.
“Either we will find a way to do some synchronous meetings,” she said, “via Zoom or WebEx or something, or I will likely have students have a recorded conversation.”
English professor Robert Lamb told an Exponent reporter in his class that the way he teaches doesn’t lend itself to online coursework. He said he’s never taught a class online and in 40 years of teaching has only missed class about three times.
He said in coming weeks he would most miss the interaction and dynamic with students that comes with an in-person class.
“Just the way I teach where I point at something and ask a question,” he said. “I can’t do that online. I neither lecture nor give (students) problems to work out. There’s some courses I think you can do online. ... But what we do, especially with close reading, there’s no way to do that online.”
He said he doesn’t yet know how he’ll transition the class over, but may use Blackboard or an email listserv.
The anonymous lecturer said though some smaller courses could likely still have taken place since they don’t count as mass gatherings, Purdue’s decision was understandable.
“It’s going to be a challenge, of course,” she said. “To have a very efficient online course, it really cannot be done so quickly, but you know, so long as people are patient, I think it’ll be fine.”
Lamb said it’s important that Purdue administrators are being proactive.
“The nonessential things are shutting down. And they just have to,” he said. “We know it’s gonna come, so why not do something to prevent it before it comes. And if the country as a whole had done this during January and February, maybe things wouldn’t be so bad where they are.
“As much as it’s killing me not to come to my class, it’s the smart move.”
Editor-in-chief Alisa Reynya contributed reporting.