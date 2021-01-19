Despite the cancellation of this week’s legislative session due to fears of political violence surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the Indiana General Assembly began 2021 with several bills that pertain to college students.
Proposals must be passed by both the Indiana State House of Representatives and the Indiana State Senate before arriving at Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk for ratification or rejection. View and track the progress of all proposals at iga.in.gov.
House Bill 1370: Free speech on college campuses
Three Republican representatives have authored a bill that would prevent state-funded institutions of higher education from excluding students from academic programs or university activities in response to those students engaging in protected forms of protest.
Types of “expressive activity” the bill aims to protect are peaceful assembly, protests, speeches, distribution of literature, carrying signs and circulating petitions. The bill also proposes to protect the recording and publication of “lawfully recorded” video and audio in public outdoor areas of any state educational institutions.
The bill also provides that a state university that accepts federal funds “may not subject a student of the state university to a disciplinary sanction solely on the basis of the student’s expressive activity or other communication that, when engaged in outside of the campus of the state university, is protected from governmental restriction by the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.”
House Bill 1176: Elements of rape
A bipartisan proposal seeks to include in the state’s definition of rape sexual activity that occurs with intentional deception practiced by the person committing the act.
The bill, which was authored by State Rep. Sharon Negele of Attica, Indiana, a town about 20 miles west of Purdue’s campus, provides that a person commits rape if the victim “submits to the sexual activity under the belief that the person committing the act is someone the victim knows, other than the person committing the act.” The deception would have to be intentionally induced for the definition to be met.
The bill also stipulates that rape occurred if one person has expressed a lack of consent, “through words or conduct,” to sexual activity.
House Bill 1088: Tuition caps
State Rep. Earl Harris, a Democrat from Lake County in northwest Indiana, seeks to mandate that the tuition rate and other mandatory fees at certain postsecondary educational institutions in Indiana may not increase from the time of an in-state undergraduate student’s initial enrollment to the time of that student’s graduation.
“The financial burden of higher education has been exacerbated by the pandemic and has discouraged even more Hoosiers from furthering their education,” Harris said in a statement in which he mentioned another proposal that seeks to allow undocumented students to receive in-state tuition rates.
House Bill 1028: Cannabis legalization
State Rep. Vanessa Summers, a Democrat from northwest Indianapolis, proposes the legalization of cannabis as well as paraphernalia related to cannabis and the establishment of a regulatory agency to oversee growers, processors and dispensaries.
Cannabis would be limited to individuals age 21 or older, and the proposed punishment for possession, consumption or delivery of the drug for underage perpetrators is a Class B misdemeanor.
Summers’ proposal would require the regulatory agency to limit the number of dispensaries that could be established in a city, town or county, and “to ensure that a sufficient number of dispensary permits are awarded to minority business enterprises.”
Senate Bill 45 and House Bill 1076: Prohibition on flavored e-liquids
Proposals in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly seek to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and e-liquids to people of any age. The house bill threatens penalties to entities that sell the products, while the senate bill expands the restrictions to prohibit entities from manufacturing, distributing or marketing flavored e-liquid in Indiana.
Last January, the Food and Drug Administration finalized its enforcement policy on manufacturers or sellers of “unauthorized” flavored e-cigarettes to rebuke attempts to appeal to children with flavors such as mint or fruit amid “epidemic levels of youth use of e-cigarettes and the popularity of certain products among children,” according to an FDA news release.